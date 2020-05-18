Rajasthan reports 173 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally now at 5,375

Ramganj Bazar wears a deserted look during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur, Friday, May 1, 2020. (PTI)

Rajasthan reported 173 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Monday, as the overall tally in the desert state rose to 5,375.

There were reports of two fresh deaths, as the Covid-19 related toll climbed to 133.

Most of the new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from districts, where migrants are returning home for other states, including hotspots such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, which were imposed since end-March to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak. So far, 588 migrants have tested Covid-19 positive.

Dungarpur reported 64 new Covid-19 positive cases and Jaipur 22.

Bhilwara, which was on the verge of being declared free from the viral outbreak, has reported 22 fresh cases. Udaipur reported 15 new cases, Barmer (10), Bharatpur, and Bikaner six. Dausa recorded five new cases, Banswara, Sikar, and Pali recorded four cases each, Dholpur (3), Rajsamand and Nagaur two each and Jhunjhunu and Chittorgarh reported one each.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health, Rajasthan, said one Covid-19 related death each has been reported from Kota and Nagaur districts. Both the patients died at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment.

State heath minister Raghu Sharma said that the restrictions in lockdown 4:0, which came into effect from Monday and will be in place till May 31, would be further eased.

“We need to get the economy back on track. Efforts are on to ease the lockdown restrictions. We need to fight against the pandemic and at the same time ensure that people can get on with their jobs and economic activities are revived,” the minister said.

Sharma said that the central government is evacuating Indian nationals, who are stranded abroad, and those from the state would return next week.

The minister said that the state is prepared to follow the centre’s guidelines to quarantine the evacuees from abroad and have identified a few hotels near Jaipur International Airport.

“We’ve identified a few hotels near the airport, where these evacuees will have to stay under quarantine for 14 days at their own cost,” he added.

The minister warned that there could be a spike in Covid-19 positive cases, as hundreds and thousands of migrants are returning home from hotspots such as Maharashtra and Gujarat.

He also pointed out the state could take a heart from the fact that over 3,000 people have recovered and its recovery rate is double than the national average.