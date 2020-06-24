Rajasthan reports 182 new Covid-19 positive cases, total tally surges to 15,809

Jaipur district recorded 53 new Covid-19 positive cases, and the total count is at 2,988. (HT Photo)

Rajasthan reported 182 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Wednesday, as the desert state’s tally rose to 15,809.

The death toll has climbed to 372 after seven fresh Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded on Wednesday.

The deaths were reported from the following districts: Bikaner (3) and one each from Bharatpur, Dausa, Sriganganagar, and Kota, according to the state health department’s Covid-19 bulletin.

Dholpur district reported the maximum number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases at 63 and its total tally stands at 464.

Jaipur district recorded 53 new Covid-19 positive cases, and the total count is at 2,988.

Bharatpur district had reported 1,372 Covid-19 positive cases, including 23 on Wednesday.

Kota district reported 10 Covid-19 positive cases, followed by Sikar (5), Nagaur (5), Dausa (4), Jhalawar (4), Jhunjhunu (3), Sawai Madhopur (3), Baran (2), Bundi (2), Dungarpur, Rajsamand (2), and Udaipur (1) districts.

So far, 12, 424 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the viral infection and the tally of active cases stands at 3,013.

The health bulletin said 4,576 migrant workers have tested Covid-19 positive since their return to the home state amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

Altogether, 7,26,077 swab samples have been collected to date.