Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan reports 182 new Covid-19 positive cases, total tally surges to 15,809

Rajasthan reports 182 new Covid-19 positive cases, total tally surges to 15,809

Dholpur district reported the maximum number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases at 63 and its total tally stands at 464.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:04 IST

By Urvashi Dev Rawal, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Jaipur district recorded 53 new Covid-19 positive cases, and the total count is at 2,988. (HT Photo)

Rajasthan reported 182 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Wednesday, as the desert state’s tally rose to 15,809.

The death toll has climbed to 372 after seven fresh Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded on Wednesday.

The deaths were reported from the following districts: Bikaner (3) and one each from Bharatpur, Dausa, Sriganganagar, and Kota, according to the state health department’s Covid-19 bulletin.

Dholpur district reported the maximum number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases at 63 and its total tally stands at 464.



Jaipur district recorded 53 new Covid-19 positive cases, and the total count is at 2,988.

Bharatpur district had reported 1,372 Covid-19 positive cases, including 23 on Wednesday.

Kota district reported 10 Covid-19 positive cases, followed by Sikar (5), Nagaur (5), Dausa (4), Jhalawar (4), Jhunjhunu (3), Sawai Madhopur (3), Baran (2), Bundi (2), Dungarpur, Rajsamand (2), and Udaipur (1) districts.

So far, 12, 424 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the viral infection and the tally of active cases stands at 3,013.

The health bulletin said 4,576 migrant workers have tested Covid-19 positive since their return to the home state amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

Altogether, 7,26,077 swab samples have been collected to date.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Djokovic’s parents defend their son, blame another player
Jun 24, 2020 19:38 IST
Shooter Manu Bhaker driving tractors, riding horses and painting
Jun 24, 2020 19:35 IST
Baltana woman tests positive in Mohali, tally now 227
Jun 24, 2020 19:33 IST
Man kills wife, dies after consuming pesticide in Ludhiana’s Gurdev Nagar
Jun 24, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.