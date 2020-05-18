Sections
Rajasthan reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, count breaches 5000-mark; tally at 5,375

Updated: May 18, 2020 15:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com |Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan on Monday reported three new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 5,375 in the state.

At least 133 people have succumbed to the deadly infection till date in Rajasthan. There are 2,170 active Covid-19 cases currently, according to the state health department.

On Sunday, Rajasthan had recorded the highest single-day spike of 242 new Covid-19 cases and five fatalities.

On Sunday, two more deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Bikaner and Kota.



Of the 242 fresh Covid-19 cases, Jaipur had recorded the maximum of 60, followed by Jodhpur 43, Dungarpur 18, Udaipur 17, Pali 14, Churu 13, Sikar 12, Nagaur 11, Rajsamand and Sirohi 10 each, Bhilwara, Kota and Bikaner five each, Barmer four, Jalore three, Alwar, Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu two each, Ajmer, Dausa, Jhalawar, Karauli, Pratapgarh and Sawaimadhopur one each.

In the state, a total of 3,055 Covid-19 patients have recovered.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to form a separate team for intensive monitoring of the coronavirus infection, which would provide thorough feedback on its spread and other aspects. Based on this, the state government will formulate its strategy, a senior government official said

.Gehlot said that a large number of migrants from other states have reached villages. Special attention should be given in rural areas as there may be a risk of the infection spreading in such areas, the chief minister cautioned.

The Rajasthan government will soon be running Shramik Special buses for migrants heading home on foot through national highways after Sunday’s lockdown 4.0 guidelines permitted inter-state travel through buses and other vehicles. 

