Rajasthan reports 66 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally at 3,127

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, state health department, said 19 and 23 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Jaipur and Jodhpur, respectively.

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:17 IST

By Urvashi Dev Rawal, Hindustan Times Jaipur

State health minister Raghu Sharma said Covid-19 care centres would be opened in each district for asymptomatic, mild and suspected patients. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Rajasthan reported 66 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Tuesday, as the overall tally in the state rose to 3,127. The desert state also recorded five fresh deaths and the total Covid-19 related fatalities stood at 82.

“Chittorgarh and Kota districts recorded nine Covid-19 positive cases each. Tonk and Bhilwara reported two cases each, and Bharatpur and Ajmer reported a case each,” he said.

State health minister Raghu Sharma said Covid-19 care centres would be opened in each district for asymptomatic, mild and suspected patients. The centres would have a total bed capacity of 30,000, he added.



“The stranded migrant labourers from Rajasthan, who are coming back home, can also be kept in these centres during their mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The health department has issued guidelines for these centres,” the minister said.

“In a smaller district, each centre will have a 5,00-bed capacity, which will be double for a larger district. The state government has given the responsibility to each district collector, health department employees and officials from the local bodies and panchayats to run these centres,” he added.

The centres will be preferably located in less populated areas such as on the outskirts of a city or town, where social distancing norms can be strictly enforced.

They will be equipped with all basic facilities such as electricity, coolers, fans, TV, potable water, toilets, beds and linen and a functional kitchen.

Each centre will have close circuit TVs (CCTVs) installed at single entry and exit points.

There will also be separate rooms for doctors, to collect swab samples of suspected Covid-19 patients and to use personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

