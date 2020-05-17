Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally goes past 5,000, infections rise in jails

Rashan distributor wears PPE kit during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur on April 17. (ANI)

The number of Covid -19 cases in Rajasthan crossed the 5,000-mark on Sunday with 123 new cases till 2pm. Two deaths were also reported, taking the casualties to 128, the health department said.

Rajasthan has been reporting more than 200 cases every day for last three days. Its tally now stands at 5,083, including 61 of Iran evacuees and 49 of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. However, only 1,963 of them are active; 2,992 have recovered and 2,577 of them have been discharged.

Apart from Jaipur, Dungarpur with 18 cases, Udaipur with 16, Jodhpur with 11 and Rajsamand with 10 cases were other districts that added to the tally on Sunday.

Two deaths were also reported from the state, both from Jaipur.

Over the last two days, most of the cases were reported from jails in Jaipur district. On Sunday out of 37 cases reported from Jaipur, 14 are from jails – 12 from Central Jail and two from district jail. On Saturday, out of 131 cases reported from the state capital, 119 were from jails.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, has tested 231,946 samples, out of which 221,760 have tested negative and results of 5,103 are awaited.