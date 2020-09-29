Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan spends 605 cr from DMFT to fight Covid-19

Rajasthan spends 605 cr from DMFT to fight Covid-19

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:13 IST

By Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times Jaipur

A medic collects samples from a woman for Covid-19 test in Ajmer. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The Rajasthan Government has spent Rs 605 crore from District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) in management of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said mines minister Pramod Jain on Monday.

The money was spent on life-saving equipment such as testing equipment, PPE kits, hospital beds, and ventilators, he added.

He said the state government decided to spend 30% of the fund on Covid-19.

The minister said that the amount available in DMFT fund has been made available for development works. In view of the COvid-19 pandemic, the district collectors have been authorized to use 30% of the amount available for the expansion of health facilities and work to prevent spread of the disease.



He said that the district collectors will hold a meeting of the District Level Governing Council of DMFT under the chairmanship of the Minister-in-charge. As per the available amount, and districts demand, money can be sanctioned.

Additional Chief Secretary of Mines and Petroleum department Subodh Aggarwal said that in various districts of the state, a sum of Rs 2018.59 crore is available in the DMFT funds.

He said that in view of the pandemic, special provisions have been made to spend 30% of the amount of Rs 605.58 crore for the prevention of Covid-19.

Aggarwal said that the district wise funds have been fixed on the basis of available funds in the districts. The amount available in the district can be used in the same district, keeping in mind district-wise targets have been fixed.

Aggarwal said that the district collectors have been directed to get the requirements assessed as per the available funds, and call a meeting of the council and get the resolution passed at the earliest.

