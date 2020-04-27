Rajasthan tally at 2,234 with 83 new Covid cases; toll at 46

Sections
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Jaipur: The number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan mounted to 2,234 as 49 more people were diagnosed with the disease on Monday while the death toll from the pandemic rose to 56 with five fresh fatalities.

Additional chief secretary (health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said of the 49 new cases, 19 were reported from Jaipur, eight from Tonk, nine from Jhalawar, four from Kota, six from Jodhpur and one each from Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, and Ajmer.

A constable posted at the main gate of the police headquarters is among the 19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jaipur. His 31 colleagues have been quarantined while the police headquarters has been sanitised.

Jaipur has the highest cases in the state (827) followed by Jodhpur (370), Kota (162), Tonk (123), Ajmer (124), Nagaur (113) and Bharatpur (110).



Singh said the rate of infection during the second phase of the national lockdown has declined in Rajasthan. He said as per projections of the health department, if the increase in the infection rate continued at the same rate as was during the first phase of the lockdown, then the number of cases would have been 3,377. “But the effective measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of the virus has limited the case.”

He said 669 people have recovered from the disease and 313 discharged from hospitals. As many as 87,777 samples have been tested of which 80,830 have tested negative.

