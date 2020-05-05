Rajasthan tally crosses 3,000 as Covid-19 cases rise

Rajasthan reported a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 cases on Monday as 130 people were diagnosed with the disease and took the state’s infection tally to 3,016. The state also reported six Covid-19-related fatalities. Jaipur alone accounted for 1,008 cases in the state until 2pm on Monday.

Additional chief secretary (health) Rohit Kumar Singh said two fatalities each were reported from Jaipur and Jodhpur. He added 76 new cases were reported from Jodhpur while 15 from Jaipur. The number of Covid-19 cases in Jodhpur has now risen to 708.

As many as 11 cases were reported from Pali, 19 from Chittorgarh, three from Kota, two from Rajsamand, and one each from Udaipur Dholpur and Bikaner. Singh said 1,394 patients have so far recovered and have been discharged from different hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, state health minister Raghu Sharma on Monday launched a web portal for health tele-consultancy services. He said though medical institutions are open, those seeking counselling from homes can avail the service through esanjeevaniopd.in.