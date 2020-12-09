Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance in the zila parishad elections in Rajasthan, in the local body elections in Telangana and in the gram panchayat elections in Arunachal Pradesh is an indication that the people prefer the party and that there is groundswell of support for reforms in agriculture, said Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.

“Despite the Corona pandemic, global economic crisis and the Opposition’s propaganda against the farm reforms, people everywhere are opting for the BJP,” he said, addressing the media.

The party has won 14 of the 21 zila parishads in Rajasthan which is a Congress-ruled state. “The election result is phenomenal for BJP. The people in the rural areas have given a decisive mandate to the BJP defeating the Congress with a huge margin,” Javadekar said.

“The margin of wins is also big. In (deputy CM) Sachin Pilot’s Tonk area, the zila parishad election has also been won by the BJP. At least four ministers could not save the zila parishad in their respective areas. This is an indication of what is to come. It shows how voters across India prefer BJP,” Javadekar said.

He said since a bulk of the voters who cast their ballot in the zila parishad polls are farmers or those associated with agriculture, it shows people support the farm reforms. “In Rajasthan, a trend has been reversed. There, zila parishad elections used to be won by the party in power; it happened in 2010 when the Congress was in power and in 2015 when the BJP was in power. But this time, the BJP has won,” he said.

Referring to the recent gains that the party made in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections where it won 49 seats, up from the previous terms four seats, the minister said there is a pan India preference for the BJP. “It is notable that while the BJP won 49 seats and the TRS 55, it is the BJP that bagged more votes than the TRS,” he said, suggesting the popularity of the party in the southern state.

“Even in Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP has got success. Out of the 240 seats in the zila panchayat, it won 96 unopposed. Of the 8,291 gram panchayats seats, the BJP won 5,410 seats unopposed,” he said.