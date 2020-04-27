Rajasthan govt to track medical history of 60-plus population in Covid-19 containment zones

The Rajasthan government is identifying people above the age of 60 in Covid-19 containment zones and will track their medical history for targeted attention and care and to save their lives, said officials.

In Rajasthan, most of the coronavirus disease deaths in containment zones have been among this age group.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary of medical and health department, said: “Through the Ayushman Bharat-MGRSBY database, we have identified people in the age group of 60-plus living in the containment zone in the Ramganj area of Jaipur and all other large outbreak zones in the state.”

He said that the department was tracking the history of their treatment under the health insurance scheme from the data available for last four years.

“The objective is to quickly identify them for respiratory and other vulnerabilities like kidney, hypertension, diabetes or such similar conditions. We are focusing on them for targeted attention and care,” Singh said.

The primary objective, he added, is to save lives of the vulnerable, to the maximum possible extent.

Meanwhile, two people, who were declared dead on arrival at SMS Hospital on April 24 and April 25, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Singh said in Ramganj, the large outbreak zone in Jaipur, there are about 10,140 people in the target age group; 6,366 of them in 60-69 group, 2,866 in 70-79 group, 794 in 80-89 group and 114 in 90-100 group.

In Jaipur, which had 808 Covid-19 cases on Sunday evening, more than 80 per cent cases have been reported from Ramganj neighbourhood. A 45-year-old man, who returned from Oman on March 13 and tested positive on March 26, has been the superspreader, causing infection to at least 232 people.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 tally in Rajasthan on Sunday evening reached 2,185. There have been 41 deaths in the state due to the disease.