Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh tests Covid-19 positive

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday.

In a tweet, the minister said, “On seeing some symptoms, I got the coronavirus test done and my report came positive. I request those, who have come in contact with me in the past few days, get themselves tested.”

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him a speedy recovery. He tweeted, “Wishing my ministerial colleague Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, speedy recovery from Covid-9. May he get well soon.”

In the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by the CM on Sunday, he asked all MLAs and MP to get tested.

“Recently some MPs and MLAs of the state have been detected Covid-19 positive. In view of this, as precaution, all MP-MLAs should get their test done to avoid the infection. The MPs-MLAs continue to interact with the people as public representatives. In such a case, it would be appropriate to conduct a coronavirus check for them and for the safety of the people they meet,” said Gehlot in the meeting.

Former food and civil supply minister Ramesh Meena also tested Covid-19 positive today, while former tourism minister Vishvendra Singh is recovering.

Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 1,037.

The state also reported 603 new cases of the coronavirus till Sunday morning. The total number of people infected by Covid-19 is at 79,380 in the state, of these 14,730 people are under treatment and 62,768 people have been discharged after treatment.