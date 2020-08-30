Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh tests Covid-19 positive

Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh tests Covid-19 positive

In the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday, he asked all MLAs and MP to get tested for the infection.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. (TWITTER.)

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday.

In a tweet, the minister said, “On seeing some symptoms, I got the coronavirus test done and my report came positive. I request those, who have come in contact with me in the past few days, get themselves tested.”

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him a speedy recovery. He tweeted, “Wishing my ministerial colleague Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, speedy recovery from Covid-9. May he get well soon.”

In the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by the CM on Sunday, he asked all MLAs and MP to get tested.



“Recently some MPs and MLAs of the state have been detected Covid-19 positive. In view of this, as precaution, all MP-MLAs should get their test done to avoid the infection. The MPs-MLAs continue to interact with the people as public representatives. In such a case, it would be appropriate to conduct a coronavirus check for them and for the safety of the people they meet,” said Gehlot in the meeting.

Former food and civil supply minister Ramesh Meena also tested Covid-19 positive today, while former tourism minister Vishvendra Singh is recovering.

Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 1,037.

The state also reported 603 new cases of the coronavirus till Sunday morning. The total number of people infected by Covid-19 is at 79,380 in the state, of these 14,730 people are under treatment and 62,768 people have been discharged after treatment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Electrocuted PSPCL employee succumbs in Ludhiana; staff stages protest, demands compensation, job for kin
Aug 30, 2020 23:18 IST
Brand Factory outlet fined Rs 6.72 lakh in 21 cases of unfair trade
Aug 30, 2020 23:18 IST
Covid-19 work spaces: No more gossip in pantry or sharing desk
Aug 30, 2020 23:18 IST
Mann ki Baat: PM stresses on need for self-reliance
Aug 30, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.