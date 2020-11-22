Sections
Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti elections to be held in 4 phases from November 23

According to state election commissioner P S Mehra, 72.38 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to elect 1,310 members of 65 Panchayat Samiti and related Zila Parishad members.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Counting of votes will take place on December 8. (PTI)

The polling for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad members in 21 districts of Rajasthan will be held on Monday. The campaigning for the same ended on Saturday.

The districts where the election will take place are Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The polling will take place from 7.30 am to 5 pm on November 23 under tight security arrangements. Over 25,000 EVMs will be used in at 10,131 polling stations and more than 50,000 employees will be deployed, Mehra added.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The state election commissioner appealed to the candidates and their supporters to strictly follow Covid-19 related guidelines during the poll process.

(With inputs from PTI)

