Rajinikanth hospitalised for blood pressure fluctuations in Hyderabad

Veteran actor Rajinikanth had been shooting in Hyderabad for almost ten days for his upcoming film ‘Annathe’ but it was suspended on December 23 after four crew members tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test on the film sets. (PTI PHOTO.)

Actor and aspiring politician Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning due to ‘severe fluctuations’ in his blood pressure, according to a statement from the hospital.

Rajinikanth had been shooting in Hyderabad for almost ten days for his upcoming film ‘Annathe’ but it was suspended on December 23 after four crew members tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test on the film sets.

Rajinikanth took a Covid-19 test on December 22 and it was negative and has since isolated himself, a press release from the hospital said. “Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation,” the hospital said. “He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.”

Earlier Rajinikanth had said that on December 31 he would announce the launch date of his political party which he is expected to float in January 2021, ahead of the assembly elections slated for April or May in Tamil Nadu. He first announced his entry into politics on New Year’s Eve in 2017 but his party work remained in limbo.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, his political foray remained doubtful as doctors had advised the 70-year-old against it since he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016. But the actor sprung a surprise earlier this month saying that though there were health concerns, he was ready to sacrifice his life for the people of Tamil Nadu and made two appointments for his yet to be launched party. At that time, Rajinikanth had also said that he had 40% shooting left to be completed for ‘Annathe’ which is being produced by late DMK leader M Karunanidhi’s grand-nephew Kalanidhi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

Several political leaders wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery including Telangana governor and former Tamil Nadu BJP’s state president Tamilisai Soundararajan, opposition leader of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena party founder, Pawan Kalyan.