Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up

Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by a woman LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near Chennai.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 (File Photo)

Convicted in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, AG Perarivalan on Monday got a week’s parole from Supreme Court for medical check-up.

Perarivalan, had on November 12, walked out of a Tamil Nadu prison on a-month-long parole to visit his ailing father and attend his niece’s marriage ceremonies.

Perarivalan is serving a life-term at Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai in Tamil Nadu and had sought leave for his 76-year-old father Gnanasekaran’s medical treatment.

He is allowed to stay home till December 11 and attend his niece’s wedding and reception ceremonies but barred from speaking to media and any unlawful activity.



Perarivalan was also given parole earlier in August 2017 to attend to his sick father.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by a woman LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near Chennai.

Perarivalan, Murugan and his wife Nalini—also two other co-convicts in the case, were given life terms in the case along with Suthenthira Raja alias Santhan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran.

The Tamil Nadu cabinet had passed a resolution recommending release of all the seven convicts. The file is pending with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
Nov 23, 2020 11:44 IST
Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
Nov 23, 2020 11:13 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 10:56 IST
Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up
Nov 23, 2020 12:09 IST

latest news

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s condition extremely critical
Nov 23, 2020 12:13 IST
Deepika Padukone joins shoot for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in Mumbai
Nov 23, 2020 12:13 IST
Justin Bieber’s birthday wish for wife Hailey Bieber is too mushy to miss
Nov 23, 2020 12:12 IST
Ahead of reopening of schools in Pune, 17 teachers test positive for COVID-19
Nov 23, 2020 12:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.