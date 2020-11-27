Rajkot hospital fire: ‘Extremely pained,’ says PM Modi, assures all possible assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the fire incident that took lives of five Covid-19 patients admitted to the Rajkot hospital. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of five patients in a Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot in a fire that broke out in the ICU of the hospital in the early hours on Friday.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Five patients have died in the fire while 30 others were rescued. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident.

The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area around 1 am on Friday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing about the fire was received. Three patients died inside the ICU,” a fire brigade official told PTI.