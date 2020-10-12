Rajmata proved that for people’s representatives not ‘Raj Satta’ but ‘Jan Seva’ is important: a look at PM Modi’s top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a virtual ceremony held to release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in the honour of Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 as a part of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia’s birth centenary celebrations. During the virtual ceremony, the Prime Minister also spoke about her legacy and highlighted some crucial instances from her life.

Modi on Sunday had tweeted, “Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. On this special day, commemorative coin of Rs 100 would be released at 11 AM. This is a part of her birth centenary celebrations and is yet another occasion to pay tributes to her great personality.”

Born on born on October 12, 1919, Scindia was a prominent political figure and was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She was one of the major faces of the party. Her daughter Vasundhara Raje and grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia are currently serving as senior BJP leaders.

At the virtual ceremony, Modi began his address by saying that Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life to poor people. adding that she proved that for people’s representatives not ‘Raj Satta’ but ‘Jan Seva’ is important. Family members of Scindia along with other dignitaries were also a part of the event.

Here are the top quotes from the Prime Minister’s address:

1. Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindiaji was a witness to every important phase of Indian politics from the independence movement to the decades after independence. Prior to independence, Rajmata’s experiences have expanded widely, from burning Holi of foreign clothes, to the Emergency and the Ram Temple movement, PM Modi said.

2. The Prime Minister highlighted how Vijaya Raje Scindia turned down several posts with humility. “Once Atalji and Advaniji had urged her to become the president of the Jana Sangh. But she accepted to serve the Jana Sangh as an activist,” he said.

3. Modi said that by making a law against triple talaq, India has taken forward Scindia’s vision of women empowerment. “About women power, Rajmata Scindia used to say specifically that those hands which can rock a cradle, they can also rule the world. Today, India’s women power is advancing in every field, advancing the country. By making a law against triple talaq, the country has taken forward Rajmata Scindia’s vision of women empowerment,” he added.

4. Rajamata dedicated her present for the future of the nation, Modi said adding that she gave up all her happiness and did not live for position and prestige.

5. The Prime Minister further pointed out that the country is moving forward with her blessings with village, poor, dalits, marginalised sections and women being the first priority.

6. Modi also said that Scindia’s dreams like revocation of Article 370 and building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya have been fulfilled.

(With ANI inputs)