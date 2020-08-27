Sections
Rajnath Singh launches mobile app for NCC training

The app will help with online training of cadets that have been disrupted by the unprecedented coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajnath Singh with NCC DG Lt General Rajeev Chopra during the launch of mobile training app for NCC cadets, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched a mobile training application (app) for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to help conduct online training of cadets that have been disrupted by the unprecedented coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“In view of the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, training of NCC cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact-based. Since schools and colleges are not likely to open in the near future, a need was felt that training of NCC cadets should be imparted utilising the digital medium,” the defence ministry said in statement.

Singh interacted with NCC cadets via a video-conference during the launch of the app.

In his address to the cadets, the minister said the app would be useful for digital learning and help overcome the difficulties posed by the pandemic.



