Sections
Home / India News / Rajnath meets military brass, reviews situation

Rajnath meets military brass, reviews situation

The meeting is expected to focus on the critical Finger Area and the strategic Depsang plains, with a complex disengagement process that began after previous military talks on June 30 progressing smoothly in the Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Gogra, as reported by HT on Friday.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met the military brass and reviewed the border developments in eastern Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese armies are implementing a complex disengagement plan, officials familiar with the matter said.

Singh held discussions with the chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs ahead of the fourth meeting between delegations led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region, along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“The meeting between the corps commander-ranked officers is likely to take place in three to four days,” said one of the officials cited above.

The meeting is expected to focus on the critical Finger Area and the strategic Depsang plains, with a complex disengagement process that began after previous military talks on June 30 progressing smoothly in the Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Gogra, as reported by HT on Friday.



Tensions between the two countries escalated when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on June 15. An undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers died in the violent face-off.

The minister also spoke with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper over the telephone and the conversation covered aspects related to bilateral military cooperation and the current border tensions with China, said a second official.

While the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) pulled back 2km from Patrolling Point 14 (Galwan Valley) and PP-15 (Hot Springs) earlier this week, a similar retreat was completed at PP-17 (Gogra) on Thursday. The Indian Army, too, has pulled back proportionately from these friction areas and is closely monitoring PLA’s withdrawal.

The army has observed some thinning of PLA troops, vehicles and removal of structures from the base of Finger 4 during the last three days but the PLA continues to hold ridge-line positions on the spur near Pangong Tso, the second official said.

The Finger Area, which refers to a set of eight cliffs jutting out of the Sirijap range overlooking the Pangong lake, is expected to test the disengagement process.

Before the PLA grabbed positions on Finger 4 overlooking Indian deployments, the army would patrol right up to Finger 8 that New Delhi considers within Indian territory. The new positions held by the PLA have curtailed the scope of Indian patrols. Fingers 4 and 8 are 8km apart.

The army is keeping a strict vigil on the Depsang sector, where the PLA’s forward presence is a matter of concern. A 2013 Chinese intrusion there blocked the access of Indian soldiers to several patrolling routes.

The defence minister also spoke with his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-Doo, over the telephone and discussed regional security developments of mutual interest, a spokesperson said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reply to PIL seeking to disclose identities of Covid-19 patients: HC to State
Jul 11, 2020 00:53 IST
Two die in accidents in Thane
Jul 11, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Police blocked 1,816 objectionable posts related to Covid-19 on social media: State to HC
Jul 11, 2020 00:47 IST
PM must intervene in Maharashtra’s farm credit crisis: Chief of task force formed to tackle agrarian crisis
Jul 11, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.