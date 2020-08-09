Rajnath Singh announces import embargo on 101 defence items, says ‘big step towards self-reliance’

The government is ready for a big push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and would introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond a given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography & Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’,” Singh tweeted.

“Taking cue from that evocation, the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence,” Singh said.

The embargo on imports is planned to be “progressively implemented” between 2020 to 2024, he said.

“This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed & developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces,” he added.

The defence minister said the list of the embargoed items comprises of “not just simple parts but also some high tech weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, LCHs, radars & many other items to fulfil needs of our defence services”.

He also said the list was made after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the armed forces, public and private industry to “assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition & equipment within India”.

“All necessary steps would be taken to ensure that timelines for production of equipment as per the Negative Import List are met, which will include a co-ordinated mechanism for hand holding of the industry by the Defence Services,” Singh tweeted.

The announcements made by Singh on Sunday are part of the government’s recent emphasis on the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission after PM Modi’s push for self-reliant India during his address to the nation in May. Modi had in his address stressed the importance of promoting local products.