Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for 2 successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile

India has successfully testfired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system.The Missile system secured a direct hit on its target during the trial.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The missile has been developed as part of air defence system of the Indian Army. (ANI)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for two successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile.

“Congratulations to @DRDO_India for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile. First launch test on 13th Nov proved the Radar and Missile capabilities with direct hit. Today’s test demonstrated the warhead performance on proximity detection,” Singh tweeted.

 

Earlier on November 13, Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on to a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude.

The missile has been developed as part of air defence system of the Indian Army.

