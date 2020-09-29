Sections
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh lays foundation for 2 underpasses at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

Rajnath Singh lays foundation for 2 underpasses at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

The project for the two underpasses was first conceived in 1978 to facilitate easy movement of the GCs and the staff in the Academy.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The ceremony was witnessed by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and other senior army officials through virtual platforms while chief minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat, IMA Commandant Lt Gen JS Negi and other officials were present in person at IMA. (HT PHOTO.)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday virtually laid the foundation for the construction of two underpasses at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

The ceremony was witnessed by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and other senior army officials through virtual platforms while chief minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat, IMA Commandant Lt Gen JS Negi and other officials were present in person at IMA, stated a release issued by IMA.

“The underpasses would be constructed by the PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore in two years. Once built the two underpasses would integrate the north, central and south campuses of the academy and the Gentleman Cadets (GC)s and the IMA staff will then not have to cross the NH-72 passing near the establishment to access various facilities of IMA,” the release read.

The project for the two underpasses was first conceived in 1978 to facilitate easy movement of the GCs and the staff in the Academy.

At present with the NH-72 passing through the academy, they have to cross it to go to other facilities across the road.

Also, the flow of traffic is interrupted during their crossing. The underpasses will allow the uninterrupted flow of traffic on NH-72.

