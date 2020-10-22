Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh likely to visit Sikkim on Friday, will spend Dussehra with troops

Rajnath Singh likely to visit Sikkim on Friday, will spend Dussehra with troops

News agency ANI reported that Singh will visit Sikkim on October 23-24 and also inaugurate a number of road projects and strategic bridges built for easy movement of troops and common citizens to border areas.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The defence minister is also likely to do “shastra puja” with one of the local units deployed in Sikkim at the forward location near the China border. (ANI file photo)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Sikkim to celebrate the festival of Dussehra with the troops of Indian Army posted near the China border, according to officials familiar with the developments. The visit comes at a time when India and China are locked in border tensions in the sensitive Ladakh sector.

News agency ANI reported that Singh will visit Sikkim on October 23-24 and also inaugurate a number of road projects and strategic bridges built for easy movement of troops and common citizens to border areas.

The defence minister is also likely to do “shastra puja” with one of the local units deployed in Sikkim at the forward location near the China border. As per Hindu tradition, the puja is performed annually at the time of Dussehra by warriors.

The minister’s upcoming visit seeks to boost the morale of soldiers deployed in forward areas, the officials said.



Last year, Singh had performed the shastra puja in France while receiving India’s first Rafale fighter aircraft from there.

While the Ladakh sector has been the focus of the current round of border tensions with China, a tense confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers took place in north Sikkim in early May, just days after a brawl between rival troops on the northern bank of Pangong Tso.

A skirmish at Naku La in Sikkim left four Indian and seven Chinese soldiers injured on May 9.

The standoff, currently in its sixth month, has taken India-China ties to a new low, with troops even firing warning shots at friction points in August-September. This was the first instance of shots being fired along the Line of Actual Control since October 1975.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar election 2020: PM Modi to begin poll campaign from Friday
Oct 22, 2020 15:01 IST
China condemns US media control, calls it ‘political oppression’
Oct 22, 2020 16:00 IST
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Oct 22, 2020 15:43 IST
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Oct 22, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
Oct 22, 2020 16:28 IST
Rohit Roy says people told him he could overthrow Shah Rukh Khan
Oct 22, 2020 16:27 IST
Katraj receives most rainfall in past 5 months in Pune
Oct 22, 2020 16:23 IST
Adidas prepares sale of the Reebok brand: Report
Oct 22, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.