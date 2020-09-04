Rajnath Singh meets Russian counterpart, discusses ways to deepen defence, strategic partnership

Rajnath Singh reached Moscow on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Russia to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). (ANI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, wherein the duo discussed about strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between both the two countries, said Defence Ministry.

The ministry said that meeting coincided with Indra Naval Exercises to be conducted by Indian and Russia navies off Straits of Malacca over next two days, adding that Singh noted that these exercises demonstrated common interests of both countries in maritime security in Indian Ocean Region.

It also said that Singh appreciated steadfast support provided by Russia, consistent with India’s defence and security needs and in this context, particularly noted the timely manner in which Russia had responded to requests for procurement of particular weapon systems.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar held a meeting with Dmitry Shugaev, Director, Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Russia.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar held a meeting with Dmitry Shugaev, Director, Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Russia.

According to a tweet by Russian Embassy in India, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu thanked Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh for visiting Moscow in June and highlighted colossal potential of collaboration between Russia and India. “Military and military and technical cooperation were discussed.”

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke at the India-Russia Young Scholars International e-Conference 2020 on the 20th anniversary of India-Russia Strategic Partnership.

“The time tested India-Russia relationship is based on unparalleled mutual trust and respect, common interests and concurrence on fundamental issues of global affairs,” he said in a tweet.

“The dynamism of the India-Russia relationship has propelled the bilateral cooperation beyond the traditional areas to almost all sectors of the economy benefitting the people of both countries. Our trade has also increased by 40,” he added.

