Rajnath Singh meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese during Galwan Valley clash

An attack on the commanding officer of the Bihar regiment Colonel Santosh Babu was reported to be the trigger for the June 15 scuffle.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exchanges sweets while interacting with Indian Army personnel as he visits the forward posts near Line of Control, in Kashmir on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who took a review of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, met the soldiers of Bihar Regiment during his two-day visit.

In a video tweeted by the defence minister’s office on Sunday, Singh is seen interacting with the soldiers in Lukung in Ladakh. He also shook hands and praised them for their bravery.

 

It was the Bihar Regiment which faced the Chinese troops during the clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. An attack on the commanding officer of the Bihar regiment Colonel Santosh Babu was reported to be the trigger for the bloody scuffle.



India and China have been engaged in talks to east the month-long tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Officials of both the countries have held a series of meetings. During one such meeting on June 6, it was decided that China will move its observation post near the Y junction of Shyok and Galwan rivers. During a routine patrole on June 15, the Indian soldiers found the tents were still there, according to people aware of what unfolded at the border that day.

The Chinese observation post was manned by 10-12 soldiers who were told by the Indian patrol to go away. The Chinese refused to do so even as the Indian patrol returned to their unit to inform them about the development.

This was when the Indian troops with around 50 people and 16 Bihar Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh Babu in the lead, went on to tell the Chinese to go back further in their territory as they were on Indian soil.

Meanwhile, by the time the first Indian patrol returned from the site, the Chinese had called for reinforcements from their rear positions in the Galwan river valley who came with around 300-350 people.

As the Indian patrol reached, the sources said, the Chinese had already built up troops on higher ground around the observation post and kept the stones and weapons ready for launching an attack on the Indian troops.

As the two sides started talking, the discussion turned into a heated one and the Indian side started uprooting their tents and equipment. The Chinese, who had already prepared themselves for aggression against Indian troops, attacked the Indian side in which their first attack was on the 16 Bihar CO and Havildar Palani. After the CO went down, the Biharis lost control and started attacking the Chinese ferociously despite being heavily outnumbered and stones raining from the higher ground.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including Colonel Babu, were killed in the clashes. China also suffered casualties but never announced the exact number.

