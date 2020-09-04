Sections
Rajnath Singh pays tributes at monument to Mothers of Winners

Earlier in the day, he visited the main Cathedral of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, where is planted a sapling, and the Museum Complex in Moscow. 

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajnath Singh paid his tributes at Moscow’s monument to the Mothers of Winners (ANI Twitter)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid his tributes at Moscow’s monument to the Mothers of Winners on Friday.

“Paid tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying of flowers at the monument to the Mothers of Winners in Moscow, Russia,” he tweeted. 

The union minister is on a 3-day visit to Russia to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Earlier in the day, he visited the main Cathedral of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, where is planted a sapling, and the Museum Complex in Moscow. 



“Visited the main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces and the museum Complex, ‘Memory Road’ in Moscow today,” Rajnath Singh said.  

During his address at the combined meeting of defence ministers of SCO-CSTO-CIS member states, Singh said, “As we mourn our losses, let us not forget tens of millions of martyrs and sacrifice of an entire generation suffering destruction and agony in the Second World War – or “Great Patriotic War”, as our Russian brothers and sisters recall those years.”

“Memory of the War teaches us of the follies of aggression of one State upon another, which brings destruction to all.Our forefathers, including those from India & former Soviet Union, who made supreme sacrifices to resist aggression & expansionism from the then Military States,” he added.

