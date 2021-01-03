Rajnath Singh praises Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision as vaccines get green signal

After the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday gave green signal to two vaccine candidates for restricted, emergency use, Union minister Rajnath Singh heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which he said has helped India tremendously in coming up with indigenous solutions in India’s fight against the global pandemic.

“India today takes a giant step towards decisively defeating the Covid-19 pandemic with DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institute of Bharat Biotech. We are proud of our scientists who made this vaccine possible in a very short span of time,” Rajnath tweeted.

Several ministers on Sunday took to Twitter congratulating the collaborative efforts of scientists, vaccine makers. “A big and historic moment for India. Indian vaccines is reality now. Thank you Narendra Modiji for this significant and reassuring announcement,” minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Calling it a “proud moment”, minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated PM Modi under “whose leadership our scientists have achieved this in such short duration”.

Government of India’s principal scientific advisor K Vijay Raghavan said vaccination will begin soon. “This is a result of focussed work by scientists, national laboratories, government agencies, regulators, healthcare workers, and most importantly, all our people who have waited patiently following all Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he tweeted.

Both Covishield and Covaxin are indigenous. Though Covishield has been developed by oxford University in collaboration with Astrazeneca, Pune’s Serum Institute of India is its manufacturing partner in India. SII also conducted the second phase trial in India and the third phase trial is going on. On the other hand, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is completely indigenous as it has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Both the vaccines hold major prospects in the international market as several countries have shown interest in these two vaccines.