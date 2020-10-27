Sections
Rajnath Singh to address four-day Army Commanders’ Conference in Delhi today

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 09:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI file photo)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will address the four-day long Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex-level biannual event to deliberate on crucial policy decisions, on Tuesday.

The conference which is being held from Monday (October 26) to Thursday (October 29). Senior officers of the Army, including the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), Army Commanders and Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ, will be a part of this event.

On Monday, deliberations were held on concerns related to human resource management and the conference was addressed by CDS General Bipin Rawat and all three service chiefs General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauri and Admiral Karambir Singh.

On Tuesday, apart from the defence minister’s address, top army commanders are likely to carry out a comprehensive review of India’s combat readiness in the eastern Ladakh region including other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid the border standoff with China.



The Army in a release stated that the third day will see in-depth talks on the various agenda points projected by Army Commanders, including an update by the Commander in Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN).

On the last and the final day of the conference, the Director-General of Border Roads (DGBR) will update on various infrastructure development projects undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and allied formations. Automation initiatives to facilitate enhanced utilisation of manpower at various levels of the Army would also be discussed.

The conference will end with a presentation of the Sports Trophy and Flight Safety Trophy, followed by a closing address by the Army chief.

(With agency inputs)

