Sections
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh to address virtual rally for BJP workers in Jammu tomorrow

Rajnath Singh to address virtual rally for BJP workers in Jammu tomorrow

The BJP leaders from all parts of the Jammu division and the office-bearers of the Valley have been asked to remain present in their offices and certain designated places in a bid to listen to Singh’s speech live.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 17:41 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

BJP office-bearers said that the minister’s speech would start at 11 am and is likely to go on for an hour. (PTI)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address a virtual rally for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the Jammu division of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on Sunday, the first since the nationwide lockdown restrictions were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The BJP leaders from all parts of the Jammu division and the office-bearers of the Valley have been asked to remain present in their offices and certain designated places in a bid to listen to Singh’s speech live.

BJP office-bearers said that the minister’s speech would start at 11 am and is likely to go on for an hour.

Altaf Thakur, BJP spokesperson, J&K, said Sunday’s virtual rally would be the first big party event addressed by a senior leader since the lockdown restrictions were imposed in the union territory.



“The virtual rally is going to be attended by hundreds of BJP leaders from the Jammu division and the office-bearers from the Kashmir Valley. On June 28, a similar rally will be held for the BJP workers in the Kashmir Valley. It will be addressed by another senior BJP leader,” Thakur said.

“The defence minister will address party workers on Covid-19 and other important matters. All the workers are eagerly waiting for his speech. The audio and video output of the speech will be made available at BJP offices and other designated locations,” he added.

Surinder Ambardar, a former lawmaker and senior BJP leader, said all prominent leaders have been asked to reach the party office in Jammu on Sunday morning. “We’re expecting some important message in the minister’s speech. We hope the speech will centre on Covid-19 and other key issues pertaining to J&K,” Ambardar said.

“Only BJP leaders and workers are active during the lockdown restrictions,” said a senior office-bearer of the party from south Kashmir. He said party leaders and workers are strictly adhering to social distancing norms.

Virtual rallies could become a new reality in the country until the pandemic abates, he added.

Earlier, former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah had addressed a meeting of party leaders in the Jammu division via Zoom application after he was released from detention in March after eight months of house arrest post the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Use social media for dissemination of govt policies: Jai Ram to party functionaries
Jun 13, 2020 18:39 IST
Sunny Singh: I see this as a time to focus on self-growth
Jun 13, 2020 18:38 IST
16 trade bodies in Darjeeling call for a week’s shutdown to fight Covid-19
Jun 13, 2020 18:38 IST
Noted Uttarakhand folk singer Heera Singh Rana passes away in Delhi
Jun 13, 2020 18:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.