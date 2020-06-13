Rajnath Singh to address virtual rally for BJP workers in Jammu tomorrow

BJP office-bearers said that the minister’s speech would start at 11 am and is likely to go on for an hour. (PTI)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address a virtual rally for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the Jammu division of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on Sunday, the first since the nationwide lockdown restrictions were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The BJP leaders from all parts of the Jammu division and the office-bearers of the Valley have been asked to remain present in their offices and certain designated places in a bid to listen to Singh’s speech live.

BJP office-bearers said that the minister’s speech would start at 11 am and is likely to go on for an hour.

Altaf Thakur, BJP spokesperson, J&K, said Sunday’s virtual rally would be the first big party event addressed by a senior leader since the lockdown restrictions were imposed in the union territory.

“The virtual rally is going to be attended by hundreds of BJP leaders from the Jammu division and the office-bearers from the Kashmir Valley. On June 28, a similar rally will be held for the BJP workers in the Kashmir Valley. It will be addressed by another senior BJP leader,” Thakur said.

“The defence minister will address party workers on Covid-19 and other important matters. All the workers are eagerly waiting for his speech. The audio and video output of the speech will be made available at BJP offices and other designated locations,” he added.

Surinder Ambardar, a former lawmaker and senior BJP leader, said all prominent leaders have been asked to reach the party office in Jammu on Sunday morning. “We’re expecting some important message in the minister’s speech. We hope the speech will centre on Covid-19 and other key issues pertaining to J&K,” Ambardar said.

“Only BJP leaders and workers are active during the lockdown restrictions,” said a senior office-bearer of the party from south Kashmir. He said party leaders and workers are strictly adhering to social distancing norms.

Virtual rallies could become a new reality in the country until the pandemic abates, he added.

Earlier, former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah had addressed a meeting of party leaders in the Jammu division via Zoom application after he was released from detention in March after eight months of house arrest post the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.