Rajnath Singh to inaugurate model of anti-satellite missile system at DRDO HQ

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:08 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI Photo)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a model of the anti-satellite missile system, which is seen as a symbol of national technological advancement, at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters in the national capital today.

Earlier, DRDO had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test ‘Mission Shakti’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019.

A DRDO-developed A-SAT Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters.

