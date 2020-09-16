Sections
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh to make statement on India-China border issue in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Rajnath Singh to make statement on India-China border issue in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

On Tuesday, the defence minister spoke in the Lok Sabha where he said that any serious situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is bound to impact the bilateral relations between India and China.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on India-China border issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday will make a statement on the India-China border issue in the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, the defence minister spoke in the Lok Sabha where he said that any serious situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is bound to impact the bilateral relations between India and China.

“The amassing of the troops by China goes against our 1993 and 1996 agreements. Respecting and strictly observing the Line of Actual Control is the basis for peace and tranquillity in the border areas and explicitly recognised in both agreements. While our armed forces abide scrupulously by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side... In the recent incidents, this year, the violent conduct of Chinese forces has been in complete violation of all mutually agreed norms,” Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

Singh’s statement in the Lok Sabha triggered reactions from China. China claimed on Wednesday that it has been honouring agreements signed with India and is committed to maintaining peace in border areas.

“For the Chinese side, we have been honouring the agreements signed between China and India. We are committed to peace and stability in the border area,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said when asked to comment on Singh’s statement.

