Rajya Sabha Chairman likely to take action against MPs who created ruckus, tore papers

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 16:27 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Continuos sloganeering by Opposition MPs in the well of the House, against the agriculture Bills during. (ANI)

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is likely to take action against those Members of Parliament who created ruckus in the Upper House over agriculture bills.

Amid protest from Opposition parties, The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill passed by Rajya Sabha.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, Congress MP Ripun Bora, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva were seen making attempts to snatch the podium mike of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, raised slogans against the chair, and tore papers.

Due to ruckus in the House, the proceeding of the Rajya Sabha was stopped for 10 minutes. Later, the agriculture bills were passed finally.



Sources told ANI that Rajya Sabha Chairman is very upset with the incident and he is likely to take action against those MPs who have created ruckus in the house and raised slogans against the chair and also tore papers.

BJP is also unhappy with the behaviour of Opposition MPs the way they protested and attempted to stall proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

Many BJP MPs, who took part in the proceeding today on condition of anonymity, told ANI that strict action must be taken against those MPs who behaved in an unparliamentarily way.

Opposition MPs protested against agriculture Bills and were demanding that bills be sent to the select committee.

