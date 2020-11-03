Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Rajya Sabha elections: BJP adds 9 more members to its tally

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP adds 9 more members to its tally

On Monday, nine of BJP’s candidates—eight from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and one from neighbouring Uttarakhand—were declared elected unopposed to the Upper House

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 08:38 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha members at the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on November 2. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has added nine members to its quota in the Rajya Sabha (RS), as its strength in the Upper House has increased to 92.

At present, the BJP is the single-largest party in the RS and along with its allies in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, the combined strength is over 100 lawmakers.

However, it is still 31 lawmakers short of the halfway mark of 123 in the 243-member Upper House.

On Monday, nine of BJP’s candidates—eight from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and one from neighbouring Uttarakhand—were declared elected unopposed to the Upper House.



Naresh Bansal was declared elected unopposed to the Upper House from Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Congress’s Raj Babbar represented this seat.

Also read | Rajya Sabha panels’ performance improves

Bansal, who served as the state BJP working president last year, was also the general secretary organisation between 2002 and 2009.

In UP, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, sitting members of Parliament (MPs) Neeraj Shekar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brij Lal, BL Verma and Seema Dwivedi were elected to the Upper house.

Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Ram Gopal Yadav was re-elected unopposed. Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Ramji Gautam was also elected to the RS without any electoral contest.

The Congress and the BSP’s strength have come down by two members each in the RS, while that of the SP by four MPs.

The Congress has 39 and 51 MPs in the RS and the Lok Sabha, respectively.

In the Lok Sabha, the Congress does not have a single MP from Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi urges voters to come out in large numbers, strengthen the festival of democracy
Nov 03, 2020 08:13 IST
LIVE: First time voters, seniors cast vote in second phase of Bihar assembly polls
Nov 03, 2020 08:13 IST
US presidential elections headed for a tight finish: Polls
Nov 03, 2020 08:17 IST
State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion
Nov 03, 2020 01:26 IST

latest news

‘The 2020 vision,’ says clever advisory post by Mumbai Police. Seen it yet?
Nov 03, 2020 08:42 IST
Delhi govt school students who joined Classes 10, 12 late get a helping hand
Nov 03, 2020 08:41 IST
Rural unemployment climbs to 6.9% in October
Nov 03, 2020 08:40 IST
Rajya Sabha elections: BJP adds 9 more members to its tally
Nov 03, 2020 08:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.