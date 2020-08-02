Sections
Home / India News / Rajya Sabha fails to get hold of RK Puram plot from encroachers

Rajya Sabha fails to get hold of RK Puram plot from encroachers

Rajya Sabha authorities have been unable to take full possession of a plot of land in the heart of New Delhi for the last 17 years due to encroachments, underlining how...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:56 IST

By Saubhadra Chatterji,

Rajya Sabha authorities have been unable to take full possession of a plot of land in the heart of New Delhi for the last 17 years due to encroachments, underlining how painstakingly difficult it can be even for public offices to get hold of government land.

The 8,700 square metre plot in RK Puram is worth more than ₹200 crore, and was allotted to the Rajya Sabha in 2003 to construct a guest hostel for the Upper House’s MPs and accommodation for its officers.

According to officials, the land had been under encroachment by some NGOs and slum residents, and the issue remains unresolved despite repeated efforts and offers of compensation.

Some officials pointed out that between 2005 and 2012, Rajya Sabha authorities didn’t take any steps to clear the coveted land of the unauthorised occupants, resulting in mounting troubles for the current regime.



On July 30, House chairman Venkaiah Naidu held a high-level meeting to review the status of the issue with House officials, Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, Delhi government and legal counsels.

“Naidu asked officials to take appropriate and quick action to get the land cleared of encroachments,” an official said.

Out of the total plot, around 4,384sqm remains occupied by different organisations, including NGOs, and after years of neglect, unauthorised slum clusters have occupied another 1194 sq m.

House officials said the plot is earmarked to be used for officers’ accommodation and also to set up the Rajya Sabha TV office, which is now housed at a plush but expensive property in Talkatora Stadium at an annual rent of ₹15 crore — a hefty amount for a channel with hardly any revenue source.

“Naidu also noted that there have been inordinate delays and urged that necessary steps be taken to resolve all outstanding issues including pending cases in the high court, where the issue has been pending for a long time,” said an official.

Another official involved in the issue said, “Several meetings have been taken at various levels and the government agencies are trying their best, but nothing seems to be moving. There are three NGOs that have not moved out so far, apart from a large slum cluster and a place of worship, which has been built without sanction.”

The plot has become more important as the Parliament is set to merge the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels into one, which will necessitate more space at a lower cost of operations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Facebook shuts pro-Bolsonaro accounts following SC’s order
Aug 03, 2020 01:56 IST
Thousands flee California fires; storm Isaias lashes Florida coast
Aug 03, 2020 01:52 IST
Renomination of Trump to be held in private: GOP
Aug 03, 2020 01:47 IST
Cases top 18 million, curfew starts in Melbourne
Aug 03, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.