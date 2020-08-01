Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64

Sections
Updated: Aug 01, 2020 17:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amar Singh’s Twitter profile indicates he was very active on social media despite his illness. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT File )

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh died at a Singapore hospital on Saturday. Singh had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for several months and had lately been admitted to its intensive care unit. He was 64.

Earlier today, he had tweeted a tribute to freedom fighter and educationist Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary and also wished Eid Al Adha to all his followers.

In February 2013, Singh had fainted at Dubai airport while on his way to Singapore for a regular medical check-up. He had been treated at a Singapore hospital for a kidney ailment a couple of years before that incident.

Singh’s Twitter profile indicates he was very active on social media despite his illness.



He had posted a short video message on March 22 on Twitter from the hospital bed. In the video, he made an appeal to all his followers to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against coronavirus.

On March 2, he had posted another video message to end rumours that claimed that he was dead.

“Tiger Zinda Hai,” he had written in his short message posted along with the video.

Singh’s prominence as a politician had declined over the years ever since he floated his own political outfit after leaving the Samajwadi Party. He was once considered SP chief Mulayam Singh’s close confidante. He had recently tweeted that he won’t ever return to SP.

Singh resigned from all positions in SP on January 6, 2010 and was later expelled from the party.

He floated his own political outfit Rashtriya Lok Manch in 2011 and fielded candidates in UP assembly polls in 2012 without any luck. In 2014, he joined Jat leader Ajit Singh’s party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

