Home / India News / Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti passes away due to Covid-19

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Karntaka leader Ashok Gasti . (PTI file photo)

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Karntaka leader Ashok Gasti who was being treated at the Manipal hospital in Bengaluru for the novel coronavirus disease died at 10.31 pm on Thursday. He was 55 years old.

“Shri Ashok Gasti, Hon’ble MP from Rajya Sabha who was admitted to Manipal Hospital and diagnosed with severe Covid 19 pneumonia passed away at 10.31 pm. He was 55 years old. He was critically ill with multi organ failure and was on life support system in the ICU under constant observation by our expert panel of doctors. We deeply regret the lower and express our condolences to his family and friends, ” Manipal Hospital said.

Gasti was hospitalised on September 2 and was reported to have been suffering from breathing problems for the last few days.

