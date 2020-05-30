Rajya Sabha official, kin test positive for Covid-19

According to the officials cited above, while many parliamentary committee meetings take place in the annexe, an upcoming meeting of the standing committee on home affairs is likely to be held in the main Parliament building. (Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)

A senior Rajya Sabha official and his family members tested positive for Covid-19 , making him the second Parliament employee to be detected with the infection this month, officials familiar with the development sad.

The director-rank official, his wife and children tested positive on Thursday, the officials said, without specifying the number of children. He worked in the first floor of the Parliament House Annexe, where a week ago another senior official with the editorial and translation (E&T) services tested positive.

The director had attended office until Thursday before going into quarantine with the other members of his family, the officials cited above said.

The first floor of the annexe has several meeting rooms for parliamentary panels. His room had been sanitized and sealed by Thursday evening. The security service of Parliament also decided to take no chances and sanitized the entire floor, elevators, washrooms, corridors, the passage from the VIP Gate and staff gate to his room.

According to the officials cited above, while many parliamentary committee meetings take place in the annexe, an upcoming meeting of the standing committee on home affairs is likely to be held in the main Parliament building, which has not reported any Covid-19 case so far. The annexe is located about 100 metres away from the main building.