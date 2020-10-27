Rajya Sabha poll: BJP candidate Naresh Bansal files nomination

Sections
Bansal has been fielded for the Rajya Sabha seat that falls vacant next month on completion of Congress MP Raj Babbar’s tenure on November 25.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Dehradun

Senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal filed his nominations on Tuesday as the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttarakhand. 

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik, Minister of State for Higher Education Dhan Singh Rawat and a host of party MLAs accompanied Bansal to the Vidhan Sabha  secretariat where he filed his nominations for the only Rajya Sabha seat from the state going to polls on November 9. 

Soon after filing his nominations, Bansal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the party’s entire parliamentary board for reposing faith in him.The BJP’s central election committee had announced Bansal’s candidature for the seat on Monday night.

Vice-Chairman of the state level 20-point programme implementation committee with an RSS background, Bansal holds the rank of a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand.

He has been fielded for the Rajya Sabha seat that falls vacant next month on completion of Congress MP Raj Babbar’s tenure on November 25.

Election of Bansal is certain with the BJP having 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in the state in its kitty.

