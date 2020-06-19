Sections
Home / India News / Rajya Sabha polls: When tribal leader Chottu Bhai Vasava refused to vote

Rajya Sabha polls: When tribal leader Chottu Bhai Vasava refused to vote

The decision of not voting, Vasava told HT, was a mark of protest against the BJP government’s “inability” to protect the rights of the tribal communities in the state. The leader added that he was equally disillusioned by the Congress.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:18 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This is not the first time that tribal leader Chottu Bhai Vasava has made news during the Rajya Sabha elections. (Videograb)

Gujarat MLA Chottu Bhai Vasava on Friday declined to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, making it easier for the BJP candidates to win their seats. Vasava’s two Bharatiya Tribal Party MLA were expected to vote for the Congress.

The decision of not voting, Vasava told HT, was a mark of protest against the BJP government’s “inability” to protect the rights of the tribal communities in the state. The leader added that he was equally disillusioned by the Congress.

The BJP had fielded Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin, while the Congress put up Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki in the polls.

Vasava denied allegations that his decision to not vote was a covert attempt to help the BJP, which had fielded four candidates for the three vacant seats in the state.



“I have been asking the BJP government to accept our demand for making tribal areas autonomous by bringing them under Schedule 6 of the Constitution from Schedule 5. There has been no effort to accept the demands of tribal communities, instead tribal people are being divested of their land and forest produce. Even though there is a separate budgetary allocation for the tribal communities governments end up spending this money on other sectors. To protest against these irregularities, I decided not to vote,” said Vasava.

This is not the first time that the tribal leader has made news during the Rajya Sabha elections.

In August 2017, Vasava - then with the JDU - going against his party whip voted for Congress candidate Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha elections.

His vote played a key role in Patel winning the elections. Vasava justifies his decision by announcing that he had done so to protest against JDU president Nitish Kumar’s decision to align with the BJP in Bihar.

Patel, along with Amit Shah and Smriti Irani at the time, was re-elected to the Upper House. The election result, announced post midnight, was marked by political wrangling as the Congress demanded that the Election Commission invalidate the votes of two MLAs who had voted for the BJP. A decision that the EC eventually announced after reviewing the issue.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Rs 1,037 cr incentive approved in Punjab under Industrial, Business Policy, 2017’
Jun 19, 2020 20:41 IST
‘I’m disgusted’: Wrestling world rocked by sexual misconduct allegations
Jun 19, 2020 20:45 IST
Poetic vision of Tagore, Iqbal in focus during webinar at PU
Jun 19, 2020 20:35 IST
When Thrones put George W Bush’s head on pike, HBO apologised
Jun 19, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.