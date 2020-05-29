Sections
Another Covid-19 case involving Parliament staff, office floor sealed

Rajya Sabha secretariat officer posted at Parliament tests positive for Covid-19, say officials

Updated: May 29, 2020 11:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Parliament official has tested positive for Covid-19 (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo)

An officer posted at the secretariat of the Upper House of Parliament or Rajya Sabha tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19, officials said on Friday. The wife and children of the officer have also contracted the disease, they said.

The floor where his office is located has been sealed and is being sanitised. Those who came in contact with the official have been asked to monitor their health.

This comes nearly a week after a senior officer of Parliament working in the editorial and translation (E&T) services tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive.

The officer had attended office till May 12, which is located on the fifth floor of the Parliament annex building that houses most of the parliamentary officials and chambers for House panel meetings.



This was the second Covid-19 positive case involving a Parliament staff after a senior housekeeper had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, in April, making it the first case among the 3,000-odd staff working in the Lok Sabha secretariat.

The annex building is located about 100 metres away from the main Parliament building and is connected with a dedicated road, which was earlier a part of the Talkatora Road.

Parliament opened with one-third staff after the lockdown 2.0 expired on May 3.

The housekeeping staff, who tested Covid-19 positive in April, was not working in the Parliament complex but in one of the establishments of the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 Gurudwara Rakab Gunj Road.

The special Housekeeper, according to three officials, was at home since the budget session of Parliament was adjourned on March 23.

