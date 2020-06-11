Rajya Sabha secretariat tells MPs to cancel train bookings in time or pay

In a communication to all MPs on Thursday, the Rajya Sabha secretariat pointed out that non-cancellation of bookings, which are not actually utilised will have to be paid for by the MPs. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has asked the members of the Upper House to cancel well in advance those train bookings which are not likely to be utilised, so that money incurred on purchasing the tickets does not go waste. Expenses for journeys that are paid for but not undertaken are borne by the secretariat.

In a communication to all MPs on Thursday, the secretariat pointed out that non-cancellation of bookings, which are not actually utilised will have to be paid for by the MPs.

The decision comes in the wake of the secretariat stemming losses incurred on paying for journeys not undertaken.

“It has, however, been noted from the details of debit claims raised by the Ministry of Railways that multiple bookings are being made by some members in various trains departing from same/different stations to different destination stations for the same day. Rajya Sabha Secretariat has to make payments to the Ministry of Railways even for those bookings which are actually not utilised by the Members,” the secretariat said in the letter to MPs.

Urging members to cancel in time, the communication signed by secretary general Desh DeepaK Verma said, “…Members would appreciate that non-performance of journey on reserved berths and non-cancellation thereof in time lead to unnecessary expenditure and avoidable drain on Rajya Sabha budget. It also put the public to inconvenience as they fail to get confirmed berths/seats.”

As per the rules of Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, every member shall be provided with one free non-transferable first class air-conditioned or executive class of any train pass which shall entitle him to travel at any time by any railway in India; and one free air-conditioned two-tier class railway pass for one person to accompany the member when he travels by rail; and free travel by any railway in India in first class air-conditioned or executive class in any train with the spouse, if any, of the member from any place in India to any other place in India.