Sections
Home / India News / Rajya Sabha starts employee welfare scheme in Arun Jaitley’s name

Rajya Sabha starts employee welfare scheme in Arun Jaitley’s name

The Secretariat has formulated “Shri Arun Jaitley Financial Assistance for Group C Employees” Scheme, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 03:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The employee welfare scheme has been formulated and approved based on the decision of Sangeeta Jaitley, wife of senior leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away in August last year. (Gurinder Osan/HT Archives )

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has launched an Employees’ Welfare Scheme in the name of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. The scheme has been formulated and approved based on the decision of Sangeeta Jaitley, wife of the senior leader who passed away in August last year.

She urged Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in a letter last year to utilise the family pension she is entitled to for the benefit of the bottom rung of the secretariat.

The Secretariat has formulated “Shri Arun Jaitley Financial Assistance for Group C Employees” Scheme, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In her letter, Sangeeta Jaitley said: “...I would like to humbly request the Hon’ble Parliament to deploy this pension amount towards the welfare of the most needy segment of the institution which Arun served for almost two decades; the class IV employees of the Rajya Sabha.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 17, 2020 03:27 IST
New US travel restrictions may target China’s Communist Party
Jul 17, 2020 03:16 IST
Former Bhushan Steel CFO’s bail plea rejected
Jul 17, 2020 02:55 IST
TN custodial deaths puts focus on another victim’s 14-yr fight for justice
Jul 17, 2020 02:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.