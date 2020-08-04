Sections
Ram in heart of all Congressmen, says party leader ahead of Ayodhya event

DK Shivakumar said he will he happy to watch the event on television.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:33 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Ayodhya decked up ahead of mega Ram temple ground-breaking ceremony on Aug 5. (HT Photo)

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday declared that ‘Lord Ram is in the hearts of all Congressmen’ and that they do not need an invitation from anyone. A mega event is scheduled to take place tomorrow for the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Construction of Ram temple is not anybody’s personal property. We don’t need an invitation from anybody. Happy to watch it on television. Lord Ram (resides) in the heart of all Congressmen,” said Shivakumar while responding to a question at a press conference in Kalburgi district.

Another senior Congress leader RV Deshpande said: “The Congress has already welcomed the Supreme Court decision on Ram temple. All Indians should follow the principles propagated by Lord Ram and the construction of the temple should be done by winning everybody’s confidence rather than using it as a measure to divide people.”

Shivakumar, who was on a maiden visit to the district after taking over as the KPCC president, repeated the Congress party’s allegation that there was large scale corruption amounting to more than Rs 2,000 crore in the procurement of medical equipment required for the treatment of Covid patients.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has served a legal notice to both Shivakumar as well as leader of opposition in assembly Siddaramiah for what it has alleged are false, baseless and defamatory charges. It has asked the leaders of the opposition to apologise and withdraw remarks or face legal action.

Meanwhile, Siddaramiah too, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has been admitted to the same Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru where Covid-19 positive CM Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment. Leaders across the political spectrum wished Siddaramiah a speedy recovery.

A hospital bulletin said that CM Yediyurappa is stable and has been responding to treatment. “He is being monitored closely by an expert panel of doctors,” the release added. Yediyurappa also held a meeting through video conference to monitor the availability of ventilators and beds across the state.

Karnataka imposed prohibitory orders in Kalburgi, Mangalore and Kodagu, apart from a few other districts ahead of the mega Ayodhya ceremony tomorrow.

