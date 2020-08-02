Sections
Home / India News / Ram Janmabhoomi land transferred to Ram Lalla, the infant lord ahead of bhumi pujan

Ram Janmabhoomi land transferred to Ram Lalla, the infant lord ahead of bhumi pujan

The SC had ruled in favour of Ram Lalla in the disputed Ayodhya land title case

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:58 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple is on 5th August. (ANI Photo)

Ahead of the Ram temple ‘bhumi pujan’ on August 5, the Ram Janmabhoomi land was transferred to ‘Ram Lalla virajman’ in official records (nuzool) of Ayodhya on Saturday.

Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha handed over a certified copy of the land transfer to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

Additional district magistrate, Ayodhya, Gorelal Shukla confirmed the land transfer.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on September 30, 2010 had apportioned one-third of the 2.77 acre then disputed land to Hindus, one-third to Muslims and one-third to Ram Lalla, the deity.



It is this 2.77 acre land that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple (on which Babri Masjid once stood) will be constructed.

Also Read: 20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day

This order of the high court was challenged in Supreme Court. On November 9 last year, the Supreme Court put an end to decades-old Ayodhya title suit by granting the entire 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the petitioners in the case. The infant form of Lord Ram- Ram Lalla--was deemed a perpetual minor and a ‘juristic person’ with legal rights for the purpose of the case.

Also Read: A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya

The deity was represented by his “next human friend”, a VHP leader, in the court proceedings in the land title dispute.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Private lab in Ludhiana under lens for issuance of ‘Covid-negative certificate’
Aug 02, 2020 21:12 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA and all the latest news
Aug 02, 2020 21:07 IST
Covid-19: Scientists study virus outbreaks among minks in Europe
Aug 02, 2020 21:04 IST
Donald Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days: Mike Pompeo
Aug 02, 2020 21:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.