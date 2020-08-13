Sections
Home / India News / Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust chairperson Mahant Nritya Gopaldas tests Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust chairperson Mahant Nritya Gopaldas tests Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya

The chief minister has also spoken to the district magistrate of Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for Mahant Nritya Gopaldas at the hospital.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chairperson Mahant Nritya Gopaldas. (ANI Photo)

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust chairperson Mahant Nritya Gopaldas has tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath took details of Mahant Gopaldas’ health status. The chief minister also spoke to the district magistrate of Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for Mahantji at the hospital.

“Mahant Nitya Gopaldasji’s condition is stable. He is being shifted to Medanta Hospital,” said Mathura district magistrate SR Mishra.

Adityanath has directed the district magistrate to provide all possible support for providing best possible medical attention.



Mahant Nritya Gopaldas was present at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 and had shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had said after the ceremony that the long wait for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya ended with the bhoomi pujan.

In his address after the ground-breaking ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi on Wednesday, the Mahant mentioned the speedy construction of the temple several times. He repeated this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter came to take his leave after the ceremony.

