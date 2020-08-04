Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ayodhya on Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple. He will spend three hours in the city during which he will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple or Lord Hanuman.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited 175 guests for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. These include 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions.

Here is the full schedule of PM Modi in Ayodhya:

Departure from New Delhi at 9:35 am

Landing at Lucknow airport at 10:35 am

Leaving the airport for Ayodhya in helicopter at 10:40 am

Landing at helipad in Saket Colony in Ayodhya at 11:30 am

Darshan at Hanuman Garhi at 11:40 am

Reaching Ramjanmabhoomi at 12 noon

10 minutes for darsha of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram)

Tree plantation programme in the premises of the promised temple at 12:15 pm

Bhoomi Poojan begins at 12:30 pm

Foundation stone laying ceremony at 12:40 pm

Meeting Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust at 1:10 pm

PM Modi will leave for Saket helipad at 2:05 pm

Departure for Lucknow at 2:20 pm

The invitation list for the ceremony has been prepared only after discussions with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, said on Monday.

Sadhus from Tamil Nadu have brought two bricks made of gold and silver, with ‘Shri Ram’ in Tamil etched on them, which will be donated to Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The gold brick weighs 5 kg and the silver one weighs 20 kg.