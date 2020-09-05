Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Ram mandir construction to begin after Sept 17’: Temple trust general secy

‘Ram mandir construction to begin after Sept 17’: Temple trust general secy

The construction company has sourced machines from Mumbai and is in the process of sourcing machines from Hyderabad. To start with, the Trust is expected to engage around 100 labourers to lay the foundation of the temple

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 18:57 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Lucknow

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the plaque of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai has said that the construction of the Ram mandir at Ayodhya would begin after September 17 after the fortnight-long ‘pitru paksha’ ends. Pitru Paksh refers to the period when Hindus express gratitude to their ancestors.

Rai said country’s leading construction company Larsen and Toubro is all set to lay the foundation of the grand temple, which would come up in 12,879 sq metre area on Ram Janmabhoomi campus. The company is carrying out construction without charging any fee. Around 1,200 pillars will be laid around 100 feet below the surface to prepare the temple’s foundation. These pillars will be of stone and no iron will be used. Again on these pillars, another layer of foundation will be laid.

The construction company has sourced machines from Mumbai and is in the process of sourcing machines from Hyderabad. To start with, the Trust is expected to engage around 100 labourers to lay the foundation of the temple.

Also read: 80 new special trains to start from Sept 12 - Here is the full list



In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, these labourers will be tested for the virus and thermal-scanned before allowing entry into the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.



Earlier this week, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) approved two layouts - one of Ram mandir and another of the entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

The ADA also handed over the layouts to the Trust on September 4 after it deposited requisite fee of Rs 2.11 crore in the development authority’s bank account.

The proposed Ram mandir will be 360 feet long, 235 feet wide and 161 feet high and will have five domes.

According to the Trust, the temple’s foundation will be laid by using modern techniques so that it could be preserved for over 1,500 years and its structure for 1,000 years.

Experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee and IIT Madras have been roped in to make the temple’s foundation strong so that it can withstand earthquakes and storms.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of Ram mandir ending decades-old Ayodhya title dispute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple during the groundbreaking bhoomi pujan of the mandir in Ayodhya last month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
Sep 05, 2020 18:35 IST
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Sep 05, 2020 18:09 IST
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
Sep 05, 2020 19:26 IST

latest news

Noida: 213 new COVID-19 cases today, biggest single-day spike
Sep 05, 2020 19:41 IST
President confers National Award to Faridkot teacher through virtual ceremony
Sep 05, 2020 19:30 IST
Himansh on stigmas around Covid: Don’t nurture misconceptions
Sep 05, 2020 19:29 IST
UP B.Ed JEE Result 2020 declared, Sitapur student bags 1st rank
Sep 05, 2020 19:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.