Ram Mandir event: Young and Covid-19 negative policemen to be deployed for PM Modi’s Ayodhya visit

PM Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya along with several other VIPs for the Bhumi Poojan ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:36 IST

By Rohit K Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Ayodhya will see massive security deployment for the Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony) (PTI Photo)

Only Covid 19 negative police personnel below 45 years of age will be deployed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIPs visit to Ayodhya for the Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony on August 5, said UP director general of police (DGP) Hitesh Chandra Awasthy on Friday.

The decision was made in a meeting held earlier today to review the security arrangements in Ayodhya. Chief secretary RK Tiwari, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and other senior officers were also present at the meeting.

“The inner security ring will be handled by Special Protection Group (SPG) officers. But the police personnel, who have tested negative for the infection as well as those kept in reserve in complete isolation, would preferably be deployed closer to the inner security ring of the PM,” the DGP said.

He said the process of testing policemen at police stations and reserve police lines had been going on for the past few weeks.



“In all, over 4,000 police personnel across Ayodhya district will be deployed for security and to restrict the movement of people. This will include sealing the district borders and curbing traffic movement. Over 75 barriers will be installed inside the town area,” the DGP said.

He added that the policemen will be given a detailed briefing of Covid-19 protocol, as well as the routine security drill to be followed.

He said although the general public has been asked not to move towards Ayodhya for the event, security has also been intensified in adjoining districts.

Another police official privy to the arrangements, who asked not to be named, said over 300 police personnel who were younger and had tested negative for Covid-19 infection were handpicked for VVIP security.

He said around 10 companies of the provincial armed constabulary (PAC) and the central armed police force will also be deployed.

The entire ‘Panch Kosi’ parikrama area within a five kilometre radius of the Ram Janmabhoomi will be sealed, he said. Total restrictions will be enforced on roads entering Ayodhya town, he added.

