'Ram temple bhoomi pujan fulfilment of Bal Thackeray's dream', says Shiv Sena

The NCP, which is one of the constituents in the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said the ceremony is a “matter of joy” for all and that Lord Ram is the deity of Indians.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

An illuminated view of Ayodhya city on the eve of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya. (ANI)

With the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple being held in Ayodhya on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena has termed the development as “fulfilment” of party founder Bal Thackeray’s dream.

“Fulfilment of Balasaheb’s dream,” reads a graphic Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut shared on Twitter. 

The graphic also depicts a temple and carries text “Shree Ram” and “garv se kaho hum Hindu hai (say with pride that we are Hindus)”.



The late Sena patriarch, termed by party followers as “Hinduhridaysamrat” (Emperor of Hindu hearts), was a strong proponent of the temple cause.

State NCP chief and minister Jayant Patil said he always worships at the temple of Lord Ram in his constituency in Sangli district.

“Today ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram temple construction is being performed in Ayodhya. It is a matter of joy for all of us. We always worship with devotion in Lord Ram’s temple built in my constituency.

“Maryadapurushottam Prabhu Shri Ram will forever be deity of Indians,” Patil tweeted with the hashtag “RamMandirAyodhya”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the temple in Ayodhya. PTI ENM NSK NSK

