Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Ram temple: Nripendra Misra takes stock of preparations

Ram temple: Nripendra Misra takes stock of preparations

Lucknow: Chairman of Ram temple construction committee Nripendra Misra reviewed preparations for temple construction on Tuesday and interacted with engineers about piling work. To...

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:00 IST

By Pawan Dixit,

Lucknow: Chairman of Ram temple construction committee Nripendra Misra reviewed preparations for temple construction on Tuesday and interacted with engineers about piling work.

To prepare the foundation, about 1,200 pillars will be laid at approximately 100 feet below the surface. In technical terms, this process is referred to as piling.

Misra reached Ayodhya on Monday evening. He will remain in the temple town for the next two days for a final review of all planning related with temple construction work and will leave for New Delhi on September 10.

The pillars for foundation will be of stone and no iron will be used. Again on these pillars, another layer of foundation will be laid.



Members of the Trust apprised Misra that from September 17 onwards or a day later, foundation laying work would start.

A machine from Casagrande, world renowned for manufacturing foundation laying equipment, would be used for piling, Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, told Misra.

“Initially, one pillar will be laid below the surface. Thereafter, it will undergo various tests to ensure its stability and durability,” engineers informed Misra.

After conducting all tests, from mid-October other pillars will be laid below the surface.

Misra also interacted with engineers of Larsen and Toubro who will carry out temple construction.

Misra asked about foundation laying and the which spot the work would start.

He also enquired about machines mobilized by the construction company for piling work.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Sep 08, 2020 23:43 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sep 08, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

2 tremors felt in Palghar district again, no one injured
Sep 09, 2020 00:35 IST
Bombay HC directs MMRDA to stop work on elevated corridor on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road
Sep 09, 2020 00:33 IST
No door-to-door collection of samples of Covid suspects in MP
Sep 09, 2020 00:32 IST
Mohali MC to complete delimitation survey by September 20
Sep 09, 2020 00:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.