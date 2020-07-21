Sections
Ram temple to be 3rd largest Hindu shrine in world: Trust chief’s aide

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 08:52 IST

By HT Cprrespondent, Hindustan Times

While agreeing to make some changes in the existing model, the trust has decided to keep its basic design intact. (HT photo)

After some changes are made to the existing model, the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya would become the third largest Hindu temple in the world, said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, designated successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

While agreeing to make some changes in the existing model, the trust has decided to keep its basic design intact.

Architects Nikhil Sompura and Ashish Sompura, sons of the project’s chief architect Chandrakant Sompura, will prepare the new design.

“The architects have presented a rough sketch of the new layout before Mahant Nritya Gopal Das,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das.



The new temple’s width is likely to be increased from 140 feet to 270- 280 feet. The length is likely to increase from 268 to 280-300 feet. In addition, the height will go up to 161 feet from the 128 feet.

